Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alerts: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we have seen that finally the day has come when Ram (Nakul Mehta) is getting ready for his wedding, we see Kirti tries to talk with him but Shardul has tried to stop them from talking. Later on, we see Shalini Kapoor get very emotional seeing Ram in his groom costume, and finally Kirti talks with Ram and instigates him to talk to his mother, and Ram imagines that when he says everything, his mother gets a heart attack, and he will say to Kirti to please wait for 3 months; he cannot say anything to his mother. Let's wait to see the twist finally Ram and Priya's journey started beautifully. We see that Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Sukla) is a heart patient, but she is very excited for her son's wedding.

Priya and Ram finally come together in the mandap

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Priya's father is also very excited to see Priya in her bridal outfit in which Priya (Disha Parmar ) looks very beautiful as she wears a very beautiful pink suit and this is Punjabi wedding but unintentionally Priya reveals that this wedding is only for 3 months. Let's wait to see how will Priya manage this. Well the viewers are sure that Priya can handle everything and we see finally Ram's barat has come in the house of Priya but she is missing from her mandap. Well we see in upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 that Priya is going to her clinic as her 7 year old patient is suffering from pain and she will decide that she is more important for her. Well we see Ram (Nakul Mehta )is going behind to take Priya and finally they come in the mandap together well this is a very unique love story which is started on the compulsion of contract agreement.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming TWist

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that RaYa's wedding is finally done, and now Priya is becoming Mrs. Kapoor, and here we may see that the beautiful journey of RaYa is started. We may also see that now is the time for Shalini Kapoor's surgery. And it might be possible that eventually the surgery will be successful and Priya will take care of her mother-in-law. Seeing this Ram will give more respect to Priya. Well, we may see in upcoming episodes that when Priya sees Ram and Kirti together, she feels some jealousy. Let's wait to see the twist: Will Priya fall in love with Ram?