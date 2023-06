Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest episode of Bade Achhe LagteHai 3, we can see that Ram's mother is suffering from a health issue because of Ram, andshe is worried for Ram's marriage. On the other side, we see Priya (Disha Parmar) alsomaking progress from her pain, and finally, Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija) came to give hisengagement card to Priya. Well, we are very interested to see the twist when Priya finallygets her real soulmate. Later on, we see Priya's mother and sister decide to ruin Yuvraj'sengagement. Let's wait to see the upcoming twist: will they get sucess or not to exposeYuvraj for cheating Priya as well as Aalekha? Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram is finally ready to get married but does Priya feel the same way too?

Priya defend Yuvraj in front of media

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see that finally Priya's mother andsister reached Kapoor Mansion to take revenge on Yuvraj, as well as the twist that Priyaalso came behind them, and we may see that Priya's mother and sister directly called themedia and told them that Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija)is a very cheap man and he dated her sister for 6 years,but we may see a very interesting turn when we see Priya (Disha Parmar) defend Yuvraj, and leave from there, Ram (Nakul Mehta)will not see Priya while talking with the media, but he feels something for her. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram and Priya get cheated by their partners; will this common pain bring them closer to each other?

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 show is one of the best shows on television, as it has a greatfan following. As we see, viewers are giving immense love to their favourite couple, RaYa,on the screen.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see that Priya is going for herconference in Delhi, and on the other side, Ram will also reach Delhi, and we may see someinteresting coincidence that Ram and Priya will meet at the same hotel, as it might bepossible that Ram and Priya will become friends, and finally Priya will reveal her past infront of Ram, as viewers are eagerly waiting the twist of what Ram can do will he breaksAalekha and Yuvraj's engagement? As he knows that Yuvraj cheated on Aalekha and also knowsthat Yuvraj will tell lies to him and he will do engagement because of Aalekha's propertybecause he also wants to be rich like Ram Kapoor.