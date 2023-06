Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Ram (Nakul Mehta) confronting Kirti and saying that he loves his mother but he cannot leave Priya (Disha Parmar) for the sake of his mother's happiness. Later on, we see that Priya's father is very emotional seeing her, and unintentionally she reveals that they should not cry as they have to wait only for 3 months, but smart Priya handles everything. Later on, all the relatives of Ram taunt Priya's family because they booked a marriage hall in Vashi. While all the baaratis arrived at the marriage hall, but again, there was one twist waiting: Priya goes missing from her mandap. Well, we have to wait to see the twist and how many hurdles Ram and Priya will have to cross in order to get married. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Priya starts feeling for Ram, will Ram also accept his love for her?

Shreya make a plan to get the wedding cancelled

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Ram (Nakul Mehta) goes to take Priya (Disha Parmar)from her clinic. Later on, we see that they arrive together in the mandap, but this wedding is going to be very messy. As we may see, the wedding hall is very busy, so they all have to wait outside. Well, again, Shreya makes a plan to get the wedding cancelled. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Shreya finally succeed in exposing Yuvraj and Priya's relationship in front of Shalini Kapoor? But viewers are really hoping that Shalini Kapoor will not break the relationship between Priya and Ram. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Ram and Priya finally get married but Kirti decides to ruin Priya's life

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, Shreya and Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija) are going to ruin Priya and Ram's wedding. As we saw earlier, Ram and Priya arrive at the venue and Shreya decides to play the PPT of Yuvraj and Priya images. But we may see that at the last moment, Shardul and Ritika will come to Priya’s rescue and destroy the PPT. Well, Shardul and Ritika are the true brother and sister of Ram and Priya, and finally, we may see that Shreya and Yuvraj will fail in their plan and our favorite couple Ram and Priya will marry. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Will RaYa's marriage of lies ever turn into love? Will Kirti let them live happily ever after?