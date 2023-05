Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai3, we see Priya (Disha Parmar) and Aalekha both coming to meet Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija).Yuvraj meets Priya and says everything to her. He says that he is not in love with her andthat he feels suffocated with her. All of this breaks Priya completely, and on the otherside, Ram sees everything and tries to keep Priya calm. Let's wait to see the upcomingtwist when Priya and Ram become friends. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Katha Ankahee and more: Which TOP TV shows' twists kept you hooked? Vote Now

Ram's mother brings a marriage proposal to Priya

In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see that Kirti arrives at Ram'shouse and insults his mother, as she wants to live her life with Ram (Nakul Mehta) only, as she loveshis power and money. But we see Ram get angry with Kirti and break all his ties with her.Now the twist has come where Priya (Disha Parmar)and Ram both are single and also do not believe inlove. Well, we will see in the upcoming episodes that Ram's mother finds out about Priya and brings a marriage proposal to her. We will wait to see what Priya decides to do.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 has become a super popular show on television as viewers areveryexcited to see their favorite couple on the screen again. Soon we will see Priya and Ram'slove-hate relationship start. We see in the upcoming tracks that due to Yuvraj, Priya'sheart is also broken and Ram will also hate him. On the other side, it will be veryinteresting to watch whether Aalekha chooses Yuvraj or her best friend and partner, Ram.