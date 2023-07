Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Shreya makes a plan to ruin Priya's image completely. Now she plans to viral the image of Yuvraj and Priya together later on,We see the fights between Ram and Aalekha because of Priya (Disha Parmar) and Yuvraj, who both protect their partners. On the other side, we see Ram (Nakul Mehta) clearly saying to Aalekha that he likes Priya and he will not adjust to the fact that someone hurt her, and we see Aalekha also defending Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija), and she announces that she will give her shares to Yuvraj. And finally, we see Shreya address the media and inform them that Priya had extramarital affairs, and all the media come to the Ram office and ask him about Priya. Well, we see Ram clearly protect his wife and also inform them that he will prove her innocence. Let's see now what Shreya will do. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Priya's character is assassinated, will Ram prove her innocent?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Priya (Disha Parmar) starts an investigation, and she takes the food of Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Sukla) in the lab because she sees that the insects are dying in this plate. She is sure that someone is giving her poison. Later on, we see Shreya continuing to watch Priya's moves, and she goes to the lab to collect the report and change the report. Well, we have to wait to see the twist now that Priya trusts the lab report and forgets everything, or she will decide to find some other way to collect the proof. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Priya decides to protect Ram and his mother; but will she ever admit her love for Ram?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is the top TV show on television, and viewers love the latest track as we see Priya and Ram (Nakul Mehta) start to like each other and show respect to each other. Well, we see that they both cannot want this marriage to break, and we also see that Priya is trying her best to save Shalini Kapoor from her enemies. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Priya makes a plan to expose Ram's aunt; will he trust Priya?

Trending Now

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see an interesting track where finally Priya gets some proofs about Shreya,and Yuvraj and Shreya make one team and ruin Priya's image as well as kill Shalini Kapoor because of her properties. Well, the upcoming track of Bade Ahhe Lagte Hai 3 might be very interesting because Priya showed every proof to Ram. Now what will Ram do? Will he throw Shreya out of the house, or will she also tell the truth about her parents and all the relatives?