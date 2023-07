Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Ram and Priya finally arriving at the venue. But for an emergency case as a patient who suffers from tooth pain, Priya wants Ram to help her. They both go to the clinic, where we see Priya (Disha Parmar)and Ram give compliments to each other. Later on, we see Priya and Ram look like a real soulmates as we see they both do their work in their marriage day. Finally, we see Ram's family arriving at the venue, but Ram (Nakul Mehta) and Priya are not there because they were both in the clinic, and we see Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Sukla) calling Ram and asking him to come fast. Later on, Shreya gets all the proofs of Priya's past. Will Shalini Kapoor seriously trust her? Let's see what happens. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Ram and Priya but how long before they realize their love for each other?

Priya and Ram take saat pheras

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Ram and Priya arriving at the to their marriage venue after treating the patient, where all the family members see them, and then they both enter together in the mandap. Well, viewers are very excited to see their fabulous chemistry. Let's wait to see how many twists are waiting for Priya and Ram. Well , we see Shreya talk to Yuvraj about ruining Priya's marriage, and we may see that he will agree to do so as even he does not want Ram and Priya to marry. But we may see Shardul and Ritika spoiling all plans of Shreya and Kirti, and finally, our favorite couple, RaYa, will marry. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Priya goes MISSING from Shaadi mandap; Kirti’s evil plan to stall Ram-Priya’s wedding worked?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the best shows on television. This show gives us so much entertainment, drama, romance. This show gained popularity in a short time because viewers really liked the chemistry between Ram and Priya. Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta first appeared in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which they played Aditya and Pankhudi and viewers really liked the chemistry of this couple. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Priya starts feeling for Ram, will Ram also accept his love for her?

Trending Now

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see so many interesting twists and turns that Kirti is now getting very possessive towards Ram, and she decides to ruin Priya's life. She will give Ram a last chance to tell his mother the truth; otherwise, she will decide to break up with him. But it might be possible that because of his mother's happiness, he will agree and decide to break off with Kirti. Will Kirti really leave Ram?