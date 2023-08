Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Ram is really jealous to see Priya (Disha Parmar) with some other mystic man, which is only a rumor. Later on, we see that Kirti will make plans for how she comes close to him. Well, we see Priya drink that juice, which Kirti makes for Ram, and we also see Priya show her jealousy. We see that Priya wants trust from Ram's side. Well, finally, Ram (Nakul Mehta) and Priya solve their differences. and come close to each other. Well, viewers really loved the chemistry between Ram and Priya, aka Disha Parmar and Nakul Mehta. Well, we see Shalini Kapoor call everybody to the dining table. and we see she will announce something very urgent, but what will it be? Let's wait to see the twist. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Shreya crosses all limits and kidnaps Priya, Will Ram save her?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Spoiler Alert

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Shalini Kapoor calling everyone but Ram and Priya, who will not come on time, and we see Ram's relative again taunt Priya, but later on, Shalini Kapoor knows that Ram and Priya will get kidnapped, but who will do this? It might be possible. That Shreya did all this well, and finally we see that Priya and Ram get concious and they see that they will be kidnapped, but we see that Priya will make an move and save herself as well as Ram, and finally we see that Ram and Priya confess their love to each other. This is the final episode that we see because the story of Ram and Priya will stop here, but viewers are sure that they will again come back, and we are all waiting for their comeback. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Shreya will be exposed, will Priya and Ram finally come together and live happily ever after?