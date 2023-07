Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Shalini Kapor (Supriya Sukla) calling Ram (Nakul Mehta) to come fast; later on, we see Shreya making plans with her cousins to ruin Priya's wedding. On the other side, we see Yuvraj trying to stop them. It is because of his selfishness as if this picture goes viral, his and Aalekha's bond will also break down. Finally, Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija)will decide that he will stop Shreya no matter what. Well, Ram is always seen hungry, and he has ordered vada pav, and he really enjoyed his food. And finally, Ram and Priya arrive in their mandap, but Priya is very angry to see Yuvraj, and Ram will also feel guilt that he broke his promise. Well, let's hope for the best after that Ram will not break any promises. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram and Priya finally take Saat Pheras; Kirti gives him final ultimatum

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Shreya tell Ram (Nakul Mehta)that she has planned a surprise for him, and she starts to open the projector, but it might be possible that electricity is gone at their wedding, and the most important twist is comes when the entire wedding takes place without electricity. If destiny decides to reunite Ram and Priya, then how will Shreya change it? And finally, Ram and Priya get married, and Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Sukla)arranges a grih pravesh for Priya. Later on, we see all the post-wedding rituals taking place. We see Shalini Kapoor being very excited, and she also gives Priya (Disha Parmar)all the responsibility of her family.

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte hai 3, we see Priya's father calling Priya, and he is very emotional when he talks with her, but Priya tries to make him understand him by saying that she will come after 3 months. Now Priya's parents are suspicious of why she is talking about 3 months. Will they know the truth? Well, in the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see that Priya reaching her maika for pagphere ki rasam, and Ram also goes with her. Well, Priya and Ram are looking fabulous with each other. Well, we may see that now the time has come for Shalini Kapoor's surgery, but it might be possible that she will ask to wait, and Priya will try to make her understand and convince her. Well, Ram slowly likes Priya? We have to wait to see the twist. When will liking change into love?