In the upcoming trailer for Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Ram (Nakul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) are kidnapped, but who will kidnap them? Later on, we see that Ram and Priya get conscious, but they will not know what has happened to them. Finally, we see that Priya and Ram will run away from the traps of the goons, and at that moment, they also express their feelings to each other. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Shreya crosses all limits and kidnaps Priya, Will Ram save her?

Bade Achhe Lagte hai 3 is the top-running show on television, and viewers really love the characters of the show, but they are really upset about getting off air of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, so soon viewers will really enjoy the latest track because in this latest track we see that That, Priya, and Ram come close to each other and also confess their love to each other. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Shreya will be exposed, will Priya and Ram finally come together and live happily ever after?