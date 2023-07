Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we finally see all the plans of Shreya fail and Ram (Nakul Mehta)and Priya (Disha Pamar) get married. Later on, we see Shreya think, who can change this picture? Well, it was done by Yuvraj, and finally, he did a great job, and our favorite couple got together forever. Later on, we see Priya'a Vidai ceremonies have started, where Priya's family is trying to hold their emotions, and Priya comes into Kapoor Mansion, and we see Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Sukla)welcoming her daughter-in-law, and she is overwhelmed that finally her Ram gets his Sita. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Priya’s parents shocked to know about contract marriage; will they confront Ram?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Priya (Disha Parmar) and Ram enjoying their rituals, which were held after the wedding. In every ritual, we see Priya win, and finally they start their new life, and we see them together, but they fight on their wedding night, where we see Ram asking Priya to sleep in his bed but Priya sleeps on the sofa, and we see Kirti feeling jealous to see them together, and she will now decide to ruin Priya's married life. Well, as we see in the upcoming track, Ram (Nakul Mehta) will always protect her, and he makes a promise to her that he will not cross his limits. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram and Priya finally take Saat Pheras; Kirti gives him final ultimatum

The show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the top-running shows on television, and Priya and Ram's chemistry will always spread their charm in their shows. As we saw in Bade Achhe lagte Hai 2, viewers really liked their chemistry, and this season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Ram's mother is a really nice human being as she loves her son and now she also takes care of her daughter-in-law. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Ram and Priya but how long before they realize their love for each other?

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Priya is all set to go to her clinic, where Ram's family starts taunting her that she should do her first rasoi but, we see Shalini Kapoor will change every ritual because she feels that Priya is her daughter, and we see Shalini Kapoor make halwa and say Priya to serve in everybody's plate, and also she packs her tiffin. Well, this mother-in-law and daughter-in-law jodi will become a superhit jodi. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Priya take on all the responsibility of Kapoor Mansion, or will she avoid everything because she knows that she has come only for 3 months?