Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we can see Priya (Disha Parmar) getting angry about what her mother and sister did with Yuvraj. On the other side, Ram calls Priya and decides that they will meet once to discuss what Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija) has done with her. Well, fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming track in which Ram (Nakul Mehta)and Priya will meet. Later on, we see that Ram's mother is very excited to hear Priya's name, as she has a misunderstanding that Ram loves her. Let's wait to see whether the misunderstanding will end or whether this misunderstanding changes Ram and Priya's destiny.

Soon we will see Yuvraj get exposed in front of all

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Ram ( Nakul Mehta)and Priya finally meet to learn the truth about Priya and Yuvraj's relationship. Priya tells him all the truth about Yuvraj,(Akshit Sukhija) and we see that suddenly some goons attack Priya and Ram. Well, this is the major twist when we may see that Priya (Disha Parmar)saves Ram as he's injured. In Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 we see a super drama when we may see Priya and Ram reach the hospital, and seeing Priya on his side, it might be possible that Ram trusts Priya, and soon we will see Yuvraj get exposed in front of all.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the best serials for their fans, as they really liked the couple of Ram and Priya, which was played by Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta. Well, it might be possible that in the upcoming episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, it totally involves misunderstanding. As we may see, Ram's mother will ask Shardul to find out about Priya, and she decides to go to her home and request that Priya's parents accept Ram's proposal. Well, this misunderstanding will continue, and Shardul will also give support to Ram's mother, as he also does not want that Ram will marry Kirti.