Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the last track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Priya and Ram are kidnapped from Ram's office, but who will kidnap them? Later on, we see all the relatives of Ram (Nakul Mehta) taunting Priya (Disha Parmar)about her character. But we see Priya's sister-in-law, Sona, come and tell every truth in front of the family that Priya saved her from the Akhil, who is her ex-boyfriend who is just playing with her. Later on, we see Shalini Kapoor tell everyone that her daughter-in-law is the best; she will never make any mistakes or hurt anyone. Well, we see Priya get conscious and try to escape from the goons. Well, we also see that Priya also saves Ram, and they will confess their love to each other. Well, we have to wait to see the upcoming twist in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3: finally, Ram and Priya became one and came to their home. Let's see if they find out who kidnapped them. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Shalini Kapoor unites RaYa and Kirti vows to destroy them, who will win?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist