Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Priya (Disha Parmar) getting angry at Ram (Nakul Mehta)because she tells him that he will not bring Yuvraj. Priya and Ram started fighting because of Yuvraj. Well, we see Ram making Priya realize that she has to move on. Well, Ram is really hurt to hear Priya's words. Later on, we see Priya's family come home, and they start missing her because the whole house is like, empty. Kapoor Mansion is very excited to welcome their daughter-in-law, and Shardul is also very excited because his childhood friend is finally getting married. Well, finally, all the rituals have started. And later on, we see Aradhna calling Priya and saying that she will come for her interview. Aradhna, aka Shivangi Joshi, promotes her new series, Barsaate. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram and Priya get married; Kirti vows to create havoc, activates plans one

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Priya (Disha Parmar) and Ram ( Nakul Mehta )fighting for where they sleep. Ram unintentionally said that this house is his, so he will sleep in his bed. Well, Priya is getting hurt by that, but she sleeps on the sofa. Later on, we may see that Kirti calls Ram and says that they have to take care of their limits. The upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is going to be super interesting as we see Priya wake up and get ready for her clinic, and all the relatives of Ram are taunting Priya for not making any meetha for her first rasoi. But we see that the coolest mother-in-law, Shalini Kapoor, makes halwa for Priya. Shalini Kapoor will change all the rituals of a wedding. Let's see what happens in the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Priya’s parents shocked to know about contract marriage; will they confront Ram?

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see that Aradhana and Reyansh, aka Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, come for the interview with Ram, and Priya and also comes for the promotion of their upcoming serial, Barsaate. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for Shivangi Joshi to come back on the show. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Priya and Ram get successful in the Aradhna's interviews or not? Let's see what happens. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 show is one of the most loved shows on television. Viewers love to watch the chemistry between Priya and Ram. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram and Priya finally take Saat Pheras; Kirti gives him final ultimatum