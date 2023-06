Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alerts: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai3, we see Ram (Nakul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) finally meet, and they start an arguement over Yuvraj's cheating.On the other side, goons attack Ram and Priya, and we see Ram and Priya get injured, butall the media thinks that Priya is Ram Kapoor's girlfriend. Later on, we see themisunderstanding between Ram and Priya go viral on every news channel, but Ram's mother isvery happy to hear this news that Priya is his girlfriend. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Will Ram marry Priya for his mother's happiness?

Priya defend Yuvraj in front of Aalekha

In the upcoming track of BadeAchhe Lagte Hai 3, it's going to be very interesting to watch for viewers as we see that finally our RaYa Couple is trending on every channel. Ram's mother confronts Ram Kapoor (Nakul Mehta) about why he hides this from her. Later on, we see Yuvraj come with Aalekha and tell Priyato reveal all the truth, as he knows that Priya will never break his heart, so we seePriya (Disha Parmar) defend Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija) in front of Aalekha, but in the upcoming episodes, we will see if Aalekha will trust Yuvraj and give him a chance or not. On the other side, we may see thatPriya's mother also suspects Priya. Let's wait to see the upcoming twist in Bade AchheLagte Hai 3. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram, Priya meet for the first time, will they understand kismat ka ishaara?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the favorite serials of viewers, as viewersreally liked the chemistry between Ram and Priya. We may see that this misunderstandingchanges the destiny of Ram and Priya, and now the interesting twists and turns are coming in the show of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 when we see the cute nok jhok between Ram and Priya. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram learns the truth about Yuvraj, will he trust Priya and save Aalekha from Yuvraj?

Trending Now

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Ram and Priya continue to be stuckbetween their parents misunderstandings, and it might be possible that both of the motherswill become the jodi makers of Ram and Priya, but it is going to be a very interestingtrack in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 to see what Ram and Priya decide: will Ram forget Kirti orwill he marry Priya? On the other side, what about Priya? Is she ready to move on from her past?