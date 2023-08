Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Shalini Kapoor tells everybody to apologize to Priya (Disha Parmar) as well as Ram. Later on, we see Ram Kapoor's relatives force Shalini Kapoor to sign the bill, but at the end, Sona comes and stops her and requests that she see the news. Well, finally, once their evil plans are ruined, we see Shalini Kapoor getting to know the truth about Ram and Priya getting kidnapped. and we see Anju and Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Sukla) both getting really worried to think about their children. Well, we have to wait to see the twist that police suspect Yuvraj and all the office staff, let's wait to see the twist about who will kidnap Priya and Ram. Well, finally, we see Priya and Ram (Nakuul Mehta) get conscious, and they both worry for each other. And finally, viewers see their love and care for each other. Let's wait to see the upcoming track when they both confess their love to each other. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Priya and Ram cancel their contract marriage and decide to do 'asli wali shaadi'

