Bade Achhe lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alerts: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija) is very angry at Aalekha because Ram (Nakul Mehta) and Aalekha ignore him, but later on, we see Aalekha promise him that soon she will solve everything. Later on, we see Ram and Priya (Disha Parmar) perform their rituals, which occur. and we see in every game that Priya wins. Well, all the family members are very happy for Ram; later on, we see a cute moment between Ram and Priya. Well, Reyansh and Aradhna, aka Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tondon, have come to take the interview with Ram and Priya. Well, this is the interesting twist when viewers love to see the mahasangam of Barsaate and Bage Achhe Lagte Hai 3. Well, Aradhna thinks that Priya really loves Ram.

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Priya (Disha Parmar) getting nervous because she always thinks she will marry the person she loves, but everything is going in opposite directions in her life, so she becomes hopeless. Later on, we see Kirti forcing Ram (Nakul Mehta)to tell everything to his mother, but Ram clearly tells her that if she has no trust in him, she will break this relationship, but he will not say anything to his mother because soon we may see Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Sukla)has said to Ram for waiting her surgery . Well, Priya is now become a good daughter-in-law, and she will completely take care of her. Ram is also very impressed with her. Well, viewers think that Ram started to like Priya.

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see an interesting track where Priya's mother-in-law becomes the best mother-in-law in this world because Shalini Kapoor makes halwa for Priya's Pahli Rasoi. Well, this is going to be very interesting to watch for the viewers because Shalini Kapoor will break the all-old tradition and give Priya the freedom to do whatever she wants. The viewers are eagerly excited to see the upcoming tracks because Priya and Ram's cute Nok Jhok will entertain their viewers, and we all love to see them together. Well, we may see a cold war begin between Shreya and Yuvraj as they both decide to ruin each other's lives. Finally, we are happy that they are against each other and have finally left Ram and Priya.