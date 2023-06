Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Ram's mother orders Ram (Nakul Mehta)to go and talk with Priya,(Disha Parmar) but Ram tries to make her understand that he is not in love with Priya. On the other side, Priya's mother also makes her realize that Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija)does not deserve her, and Priya clearly says that this is not going to happen. Let's wait to see the upcoming twist on what their mothers will do to make them reunite.Later on, we see Ram's mother (Supriya Shukla)suffer from a heart condition that requires bypass surgery, and she strictly tells him that if he says yes to marriage, then she will say yes to surgery. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Priya and Ram's mothers join forces to unite RaYa; will they succeed?

Will Ram convince Priya to do a wedding on a contract basis

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Shukla) calls Priya's mother and wants Priya to marry Ram (Nakul Mehta). Well, the upcoming track is going to be super interesting to watch in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, as we may see that Ram and Priya (Disha Parmar) finally decide to marry because of Shalini Kapoor. We see that they don't like each other, but because of Shalini Kapoor, Ram convinces Priya to marry him. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the twist.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 has just started, but the chemistry of Ram and Priya, which is played by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, is fabulous, and viewers give them immense love and respect. We may see in upcoming episodes that Ram first talks with Kirti, and she suggests that he do a wedding on a contract basis, but will Priya and Ram agree to this? Let's see where the story goes. Will Ram convince Priya to do a wedding on a contract basis? Will Priya forget her tradition and be ready for the contract marriage?