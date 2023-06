Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alerts: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, we see that Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Shukla) announced that Ram (Nakul Mehta) would be going to marry Priya, but Ram is shocked to hear that Priya (Disha Parmar) has also said a yes. On the other side, Priya will also be shocked to hear that Ram and Priya are both tensed about what they can do. Later on, we see Shardul make Ram understand that Priya is a nice girl. Well, Priya came to meet Shalini Kapoor and decided to talk with her, but seeing her, Priya would not say anything. Later on, we see Kirti advise him to get married to Priya for a few months or on a contract basis. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram Kapoor to convince Priya for a contract marriage due to his mother?

Ram and Priya get married just for 3 months

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Ram and Priya get married just for 3 months. Well, now the twist has arrived in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, where we see that our favoirite couple, RaYa, will marry. Well, listening to this: viewers are really excited to see the upcoming twist in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3. Well, these three months will become the best love story of Ram (Nakul Mehta)and Priya (Disha Parmar), in which they are will start to fall in love with each other. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Priya and Ram's mothers join forces to unite RaYa; will they succeed?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the most popular shows where we see Ram and Priya look amazing with each other. Even viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming track. Well, viewers think that Priya will not say yes to the 3-month marriage, but it may be possible that because of Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Shukla), Ram and Priya decide to marry just for 3 months. Well, we all know that RaYa will never fall apart as they were made for each other, but we do not miss the single episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 as we want to see their full love story, in which they start with their cute Nok Jhok. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Will Ram marry Priya for his mother's happiness?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see that Ram and Priya get married and finally Shalini Kapoor will be admitted to the hospital because of her bypass surgery. We may see that Priya will take care of her, and seeing this slowly, Ram will start to feel for her, as we all know that Shalini Kapoor is the life of Ram Kapoor. Well, we have to see the twist: what will happen to Kirti after 3 months? Will she turn negative to get Ram back?