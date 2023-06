Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Priya come to return Ram Kapoor's property, and we see that Ram (Nakul Mehta) is really impressed with her, and we see that Ram makes her realise that she has to move on, and we see Kirti come and again get angry to see Ram and Priya both together, and we also see Ram tease Priya (Disha Parmar) and go away. Well, viewers are really happy to see this latest track, and we all loved watching the latest episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3. Later on, we see that Shalini Kapoor is very excited to meet her daughter-in-law, but Priya decides not to come to the engagement of Aalekha and Yuvraj, but we see Ram convince Priya to come for his mother, and we finally see Priya arrive wearing a twinning with Ram Kapoor. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Yuvraj's plans to ruin Ram and Priya's marriage backfire

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Kirti feel regret for leaving Ram (Nakul Mehta), and now Kirti and Shreya, who is the sister of Ram, will make one team and decide to ruin Priya (Disha Parmar) and Ram's wedding, but they are not aware that their destiny decides to make them reunite. Well, the upcoming chapter of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is going to be super interesting because, in this upcoming episode, we see how much Ram really cares for Priya and how she started feeling for him. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram and Priya's relationship under threat; Yuvraj to expose their contract marriage

Will Aalekha get her true love?

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see That Kirti and Yuvraj and Shreya decide to ruin her wedding and they decide to blackmail Priya about her affair with Yuvraj they clearly told her that if she got married to Ram Kapoor, they would tell everything to Shalini Kapoor and we all know that she is the heart patient it might be possible Priya said everything to Ram and he helps her to find out about those who blackmailer.let's wait to see the twist will Yuvraj and kirti get caught by Ram? But viewers are really worried for Aalekha because she is such an attractive soul, but we have to wait to see the twist: will Aalekha get her true love? Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Will Ram and Priya's contract marriage turn into a janam janam ka saath?

Trending Now

In the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see so many twists and turns in the upcoming episodes, as we see that after 5 days, Priya and Ram's wedding date will be decided, and viewers are eagerly waiting for the twists and turns in which Priya wins over Yuvraj and Kirti. Soon, we will see Priya decide to always protect Ram Kapoor from the devils who are his relatives and so call girlfriend Kirti.