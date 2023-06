Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Priya (Disha Parmar)and Ram (Nakul Mehta) go on a dinner date and talk about their fake marriage, but we see that many strangers simply come and admire their jodi. We see that they feel very happy as both of them sign their contract agreement papers. Well, we have to see the twist: will this agreement break or not? Later on, we see Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija) get very proud as he is the boyfriend of Aalekha, but she clearly tells him that he is only a manager of the Kapoor industry, so it is going to be very interesting to what happens next to their connection. Aalekha does not give her power to Yuvraj, and finally, his dream will break.

Ram coming to share Prira pain

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we will see that finally the engagement preparations of Ram and Priya (Disha Parmar) will begin. We will once again see Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija) taunting Priya that she is a cheater and that because of money and power she is getting married to Ram Kapoor. Well, Priya will start crying, and we see Ram coming to share her pain and make her realize that she is very different from others and that he will always be there for her. Even though we see that Ram (Nakul Mehta) will not understand why he feels strange to see her crying, Ram's feelings have got stronger for Priya, but we have to see the twist: will Ram understand his feelings or not?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

The future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is going to be very interesting as we may see that Ram and Priya get married by crossing all hurdles created by Yuvraj because Ram and Priya take support of each other. On the hand, we may see that Kirti will not get her modelling contract and now she decides to marry with Ram but he clearly tells her that now he is not going to break up with Priya for 3 months. These 3 months would be very challenging yet entertaining for Ram and Priya. Well the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is going to be super interesting and very beautiful episode in which we see Ram and Priya’s cute nok jhok wali lovestory. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming twist and turns, we may see that Kirti and Yuvraj will team up and they will try to ruin Ram-Priya’s marriage.