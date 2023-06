Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we can see Priya's mother and Kritika reach Kapoor Mansion to cut off Yuvraj and Aalekha relationship, where we see Priya come and defend Yuvraj in front of the media. Ram (Nakul Mehta) sees Priya (Disha Parmar) and makes her understand that Yuvraj did not love her; he loves Aalekha, but Kritika clearly teaches him that Yuvraj is a cheater. First he cheats her sister, Priya, and then he cheats Aalekha. Will Ram trust Kritika (Shrishti Jain) and Priya or cut off his friend Aalekha's relationship with Yuvraj? Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram learns the truth about Yuvraj, will he trust Priya and save Aalekha from Yuvraj?

Ram, Priya meet for the first time

In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Ram calls Priya (Disha Parmar) and asks to meet her at least once to learn about Yuvraj's (Akshit Sukhija) intentions. Later, viewers are very happy to see the upcoming track in which their favourite couple is going to meet for the first time. This meeting brings the twist that it might be possible that Ram will feel something for her, and there is also a big misunderstanding when Ram's mother thinks that Priya is the girl whom Ram (Nakul Mehta)wants to marry. Well, viewers are really waiting for the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, when it might be possible that Ram's mother reachea Priya's house taking Ram's proposal. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram is finally ready to get married but does Priya feel the same way too?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the most romantic serials on television, as viewers give their immense love to Priya and Ram, who are played by Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta. In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, we may see Priya and Ram talk about love, in which it might be possible that Priya gives support to Yuvraj and never wants that his relationship should be broken as she really loves him. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram and Priya get cheated by their partners; will this common pain bring them closer to each other?

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see so many interesting twists and turns when Ram's mother finally convinces Ram that she can fix everything with Priya as he has misunderstandings about Priya, but because of his mother's happiness, it might be possible that Ram said yes for the marriage, but what about Priya? Will she agree or not? We have to wait to see the twist.