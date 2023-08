Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Ram is really disturbed because of Priya. As Shreya ruins her image in front of Ram and her family, and the first time Ram will not get his deal because of Priya on the other side, we see Yuvraj and Shreya starting the fights because of these pictures that Shreya gets viral. Well, let's see if Yuvraj exposes Shreya and becomes the hero in front of Ram. Later on, we see Kirti come to meet Ram (Nakul Mehta), but suddenly Priya (Disha Parmar) comes to meet Ram Kapoor and warns Kirti that she should stay away from Ram. Well, Ram clearly told Kirti to stay away from him because he wanted to talk with Priya, and finally Kirti left, leaving Priya and Ram. and we see Priya and Ram short-all their differences. Well, let's wait to see if Priya and Ram finally start feeling for each other. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Shreya will be exposed, will Priya and Ram finally come together and live happily ever after?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist