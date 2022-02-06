2 is one of the most-loved TV shows. as Ram and as Priya has been created to win several hearts of the audience. Nakuul and Disha are shipped together as RaYa and they have a lot of fan following online. The latest twists in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have kept the audience hooked to the show. Recently, we saw Priya getting into an accident. She had been trying to save Ram from Mahendra Sood who was there on Shashi's orders. Now, let's check out the twists that RaYa fans are eager to watch in the upcoming episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill, Mouni Roy and 7 more TV celebs who ruled INSTAGRAM with their latest posts: Weekly Recap

Ram and Priya's hug

Ram is very scared to lose Priya. He has fallen in love with Priya and has confessed so to her when she met with an accident. However, as per the current episodes, Priya is still unconscious. Ram is devastated and is praying for Priya to wake up. Their emotional reunion is yet to take place. Ram and Priya will have yet another hug. Ram will hug Priya after learning that she remembers everything he told her. However, it is likely that Ram may misunderstand it to be Priya knowing about his feelings. It will soon be revealed that Priya is not aware of Ram's feelings. Also Read - Karan Kundrra defends Tejasswi Prakash; Kapil Sharma reaches out to Sunil Grover; Naagin 6 and more Top TV Newsmakers of the week

Nandini and Shubham's setback

Nandini aka Shubaavi Choksey and Shubham aka Manraj Singh have never loved Ram truly. They used his attachment to the family for their own gains and benefit. They had been planning to throw Priya out of the house. However, their whole plan has been ruined by Priya's accident. Ram has grown attached to Priya even more and has even fallen in love. Nandini and Shubham will continue to act caring towards Ram and Priya. Shubham and Nandini will now have to at least put their plans on hold. However, given their history, it is likely that they'd grab the first opportunity to poison Ram and Priya against each other. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta hugs Disha Parmar in unseen picture; Raya fans hope scene airs tonight – view tweets

Mahendra Sood and Shashi's truth to come out

It is a known fact that the accident orchestrated was for Ram and not Priya. Shashi aka Vineet Kumar Chaudhary was the brain behind it. However, he took the backseat and made Mahendra Sood make the accident. Priya knows that her father is behind the accident. Ram who will not be in the know will report the accident to the police. Mahendra Sood will reach Shashi's house. He will reveal that Priya knows about the accident and the two will be scared about Ram's wrath if their truth comes out.

Ram's love confession

Ram has now decided to fulfil his duties as a husband to Priya. It will no longer be a marriage of convenience for Shivina and Akshay. Ram will try to be a better husband and also confess his feelings for Priya. He will have to wait till Priya gets better. And hence, we will see a lot of moments where Ram will be seen taking care of Priya. He will also decorate the whole house when they would bring Priya back home. Ram's love confession for Priya would be another epic performance by Nakuul Mehta for sure. However, there's still time for that, it seems.

Vedika's move to separate Ram and Priya

Vedika aka Reena Aggarwal will be shocked and will be in denial that Ram has moved on from her. She has joined hands with Nandini and Shubham to separate Priya and Ram. However, things have changed now. Vedika who wants to keep Ram to herself will try creating rifts between Priya and Ram again. Will she succeed, though? Remains to be seen.