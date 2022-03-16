Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: RaYa fans irked with Vedika's return in Ram-Priya's life and Kapoor Mansion; express anger in tweets  

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming: Vedika is back in Ram and Priya's life and also in Kapoor Mansion. RaYa shippers are not liking the latest twist that the makers have introduced in Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's TV show.