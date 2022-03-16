2 upcoming: and starrer TV show is quite popular online. The show may not be fetching amazing TRPs but it has acquired a good fanbase online. The digital TRPs are great, Nakuul had revealed. He also defended Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's low TRPs saying that it was the top-performing show on the channel. Recently, the makers had brought in some twist where Vedika (Reena Aggarwal) was made to leave Kapoor Mansion. Fans of Disha Parmar aka Priya and Nakuul Mehta aka Ram were super happy with the twist. Also Read - Holi 2022: Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Nakuul Mehta, Rupali Ganguly and more TV stars kick-start celebrations on sets [VIEW PICS]

Vedika along with Nandini (Shubhaavi Choksey) and Shubham (Manraj Singh) has been planning and plotting against Ram and Priya. They have been trying to separate Ram from Priya for a long time. However, they only managed to create rifts and differences. But now, the makers have brought back Vedika in Kapoor Mansion. Yes, you read that right. Reena Aggarwal aka Vedika is back in Kapoor Mansion. And with it, she has plotted a new plan against Ram and Priya. Vedika will be seen creating new misunderstandings between RaYa. Uh-huh, RaYa shippers, y'all will have to bear the pain of more misunderstandings.

Vedika will send messages to Ram from a private number which will be read by Priya. In the messages, Vedika creates a narrative that Ram is forcing himself to be happy with Priya due to Shivina and Akshay. She also adds that Priya is coming between them and adds that maybe if Priya left him alone, he will have a chance to be with his 'so-called' love. Priya is hurt. She feels maybe Ram is not as into her as she thought. However, she trusts Ram enough to know that he wouldn't cheat her or play with her like that. The fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 are frustrated as none of the villains have been exposed in front of Ram or Priya yet. Moreover, bringing back Vedika has irked them even more. Check out their tweets below:

My temper is boiling knowing that we will have to witness Vedika and her nonsense again #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Zee (@balh2_z) March 16, 2022

Guys I’m serious we need to start a trend or something saying we need Vedika to leave KM. Bahut ho gaya hai I can’t take this anymore ? #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Zee (@balh2_z) March 16, 2022

They have ruined the story by bringing her in #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Zee (@balh2_z) March 16, 2022

Kya hi bakwas dikha rahe iss vedika ka to boht hi khinch rahe abb...Ese to chal gaya show fir..

Kuch nai mil raha kya vedika ke alawa serial chalane ke liye ki ek hi topic pe chala rahe kab se... #BadeAchheLagteHain2 ???? abb mushkil se shayad 2 week dekhunga esa hi chala to — yash patel (@yasssh___) March 16, 2022

Plz Vedu ka ghar may ghoom a bund karayn...#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/xasdQS7Ltd — Bookworm (@Live_to_read_) March 16, 2022

Itni achi kismat kahan hamari. Filhal vo KM se nikal jaye to bahut hoga. I am already cringing thinking about Vedika coming in the sari walking down the stairs and thinking dekha Priyaaaa. Ram sirf mera haiiiii ?? #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Zee (@balh2_z) March 16, 2022

In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Shubham and Nandini accusing Akshay of stealing bangles. Priya stands firm with her brother. Ram will intervene as well.