Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has a generous fan following online. Ram and Priya are adored by RaYa shippers to bits. The current track in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all about Ram's birthday celebrations. However, the focus is on Ram and Priya only. Fans are loving the same. Now, in the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Ram asking Priya about her confession to him. Priya is drunk, all thanks to Neeraj and Vedika's plan. And hence, there's will be a cute and heartfelt RaYa moment coming up in the episode tonight. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Birthday boy Nakuul Mehta gives a glimpse of his mornings with Sufi and it's the cutest thing on the net today – view pic
The channel dropped a new promo of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Ram will keep asking Priya as to what she wanted to tell him. However, a drunk Priya would be miffed with Ram for leaving her alone. She would refuse to tell him her feelings while Ram will keep on asking her. He will reason that he was away making the arrangements for cake as it hasn't been cut yet. Priya will ask why to which Ram will tell her that it's not 12 yet. Priya asks for time. She checks Ram's watch and wishes him with roses. However, Priya being drunk, she will have nothing in her hand. Ram will play along and Priya will call him drunk. She will find the roses on the table and gives them to him and hug him. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta birthday: Wife Jankee Parekh wishes Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor with unseen LOVEY-DOVEY pictures – View Here
Ram will be taken aback but hug her. He will thank her and also feel guilty for not thanking her enough for all the planning she did for his birthday. Priya will let it go and pour her heart out saying that she is used to not getting importance. Priya will say that she is used to being rejected which will hurt Ram. He will then ask her to come with him to break the rejection streak. Check out the super-adorable video here: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 big twist: Vedika's plans to separate Ram and Priya fail; Askhay-Shivina marriage in trouble
Fans are loving Disha Parmar's acting as drunk Priya. Especially, the bit wherein she talks about rejection has them melting. Check out the reactions here:
