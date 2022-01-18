Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram wants to break Priya's rejection streak; RaYa fans impressed with acting chops of Disha Parmar – view tweets

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 18 January 2022, episode 101: Ram (Nakuul Mehta) wants to break the rejection streak of Priya (Disha Parmar). Ram will celebrate his birthday with Priya and also thank her for all the planning. Fans are super excited for the episode.