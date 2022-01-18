and starrer has a generous fan following online. Ram and Priya are adored by RaYa shippers to bits. The current track in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all about Ram's birthday celebrations. However, the focus is on Ram and Priya only. Fans are loving the same. Now, in the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Ram asking Priya about her confession to him. Priya is drunk, all thanks to Neeraj and Vedika's plan. And hence, there's will be a cute and heartfelt RaYa moment coming up in the episode tonight. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Birthday boy Nakuul Mehta gives a glimpse of his mornings with Sufi and it's the cutest thing on the net today – view pic

The channel dropped a new promo of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Ram will keep asking Priya as to what she wanted to tell him. However, a drunk Priya would be miffed with Ram for leaving her alone. She would refuse to tell him her feelings while Ram will keep on asking her. He will reason that he was away making the arrangements for cake as it hasn't been cut yet. Priya will ask why to which Ram will tell her that it's not 12 yet. Priya asks for time. She checks Ram's watch and wishes him with roses. However, Priya being drunk, she will have nothing in her hand. Ram will play along and Priya will call him drunk. She will find the roses on the table and gives them to him and hug him. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta birthday: Wife Jankee Parekh wishes Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor with unseen LOVEY-DOVEY pictures – View Here

Ram will be taken aback but hug her. He will thank her and also feel guilty for not thanking her enough for all the planning she did for his birthday. Priya will let it go and pour her heart out saying that she is used to not getting importance. Priya will say that she is used to being rejected which will hurt Ram. He will then ask her to come with him to break the rejection streak. Check out the super-adorable video here: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 big twist: Vedika's plans to separate Ram and Priya fail; Askhay-Shivina marriage in trouble

Fans are loving Disha Parmar's acting as drunk Priya. Especially, the bit wherein she talks about rejection has them melting. Check out the reactions here:

The fact that Priya said such a heartwrenching thing with such innocence is giving me chills. D Kudos to you? can feel Priya cos of you? — Nush? (@chaotic_self) January 18, 2022

Finally isko sab pata toh chala aur hug hua hai..??? — Bristi? (@a_empty_heart) January 18, 2022

Priya is so cute ? @disha11parmar — Navya Navi ? (@NavyaNavi55) January 18, 2022

"Its okay Mr.kapoor mujhay aadat hai..... importance naa milne ki, mujhay ab bura bhi nahi lagta hai kyun ke mujhay reject hone ki aadat hogayi hai" ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 #RamYa — A_?? (@itsAmme_) January 18, 2022

Speechless! I was moved when Priya said she is habituated to rejection and I'm not even an emotional person. Stellar performance by @disha11parmar @NakuulMehta .Thank you @ektarkapoor @SonyTV @SonyLIV for giving a gem #BadeAchheLagteHain2 to ITV.Keep it positive and progressive. — Ashwini (@Ashwini09140412) January 18, 2022

Mere saath bhi hota hai

Main jise importance deti hoon

Wo muzhe important hi nahi manta

I cn Completely understand you #PriyaSood??#RahulVaidya #RKVians #DishaParmar#BadeAccheLagteHain2 — Mrs.Nayana Amol?(HBD RKVIANS KI DUNIYA RKV?❤️) (@NayanaAmol) January 18, 2022

My cutie pie D?❤️

You r so good & natural as Priya

Whn u said Reject hone ki aadat ho gayi hai..i cud feel it

I relate to Priya in this matter?#RahulVaidya #RKVians #DishaParmar#BadeAccheLagteHain2 — Mrs.Nayana Amol?(HBD RKVIANS KI DUNIYA RKV?❤️) (@NayanaAmol) January 18, 2022

“Mujhe aadat hain importance na milne ki! Mujhe ab bura bhi nahi lagta hai, kyunki mujhe reject hone ki aadat ho gayi hain” ❤️‍??#DishaParmar #PriyaSood #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 — SangPie (Sangeeta) (@SangPie1) January 18, 2022

I’m SO GLAD ram at least knows now that Priya feels that she’s used to rejection it’ll go such a long way in terms of him understanding her actions!! — maya murthy (@antikarela) January 18, 2022

For more scoops and updates on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, watch out for this space.