and starrer 2 will see a lot of romantic twists coming up. In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, we will see Ram and Priya sharing more romantic moments together. Ram and Priya are coming closer to each other with each passing day. And now, the two will share some romantic moments in the rain. In fact, Ram aka Nakuul Mehta will show Priya aka Disha Parmar how to enjoy the rain. Priya hates rain, as y'all know. However, Ram will remind her of the coupon she had given him wherein she had promised him that she'll enjoy the rain with him. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star Nakuul Mehta’s son Sufi completes an exciting milestone and this video will make you go aww

The makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have dropped a new promo of Ram and Priya wherein the former reminds her of her promise. Now, Priya is drunk, she refuses to get wet in the rain and cites that she hates them. But Ram plays the birthday boy card again and reminds her that she always fulfils everyone's wishes and keeps her promises. Priya relents. And what next follows is the most romantic sequence between Ram and Priya. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Fans mesmerized with Ram-Priya's romantic sequence; say, 'didn't want the episode to end' — read tweets

Priya, being drunk has turned all goofy. She will reason it's too cold for her to get wet and even ask Ram to stay away from the rain as he recently recovered from illness. Ram relents when Priya agrees to enjoy the rain. Ram then proceeds to untie Priya's hair. He turns her towards the rain and hugs her from behind. The site is all mushy and love. Check out the video here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Avinash Sachdeva REACTS on split with Palak Purswani, Gauahar Khan SLAMS Karan Kundrra's 'stupid' remark for Pratik Sehajpal's mom and more

RaYa shipper can't keep calm after watching the video. They are super excited for the new episode and seeing more of RaYa's romance. Fans are loving the romantic chemistry between Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Check out their tweets here:

They are so cuteee??i will cry now??give us the episode? https://t.co/KrgM5ozGMz — ?????. (@good__vibesss_) January 19, 2022

What is that Puppy Face he makes while convincing her..??Please please???❤️

Her sneaking to see if Ram is actually enforcing her!??♥️

Her restricting him to not letting soak in rain.. His face was of child not getting permission from her mother!??❤️#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/YVyhccnWKP — Nakuul Disha♥️ (@Nasha_raya_) January 19, 2022

Ram saying "logon ko pyaar aur comfort deti ho priya, chahe uske liye tumhe kitni takleef khud kyu na sehni ho" just like priya said "pyaar woh hota hai jo aapko uncomfortable karde taaki aap jisse pyaar karte hai woh comfortable rahe"??❤️?my dill❤️?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/cnyDuCdJHi — Krisha Kapadia (@Krishakapadia22) January 19, 2022

Beginning of something beautiful we all waited for. Bring it on!#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/DwfObA22L4 — mini (@_minij2180) January 19, 2022

Why am I feeling butterflies ? in my stomach?? #BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/1Z2IYs5FBF — libby (@libbyvicto) January 19, 2022

everything about this is so adorable...I can't wait ?❤ https://t.co/FtMI7HGpId — k. ? (@yesmerijaan) January 19, 2022

Someone please pinch or smack anything at me because I can't believe this is happening for real! ? Also, this is what I'm saying to my heart, don't skip a beat you poor.. hold steady. ??#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 #RamYa https://t.co/1JtoPaDjYa — Tass (@Thatreadertass) January 19, 2022

Drunk Priya denying the promise sober Priya made is pure gold ?????#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/bz1mO8bPxK — (@Sim_raly) January 19, 2022

no the way he always keeps those cards with him like all the time ?? https://t.co/7GLxsFDKV3 — * (@pechesss) January 19, 2022

Omg, can't wait for this.!!

Ram and his love for raining that so cute ??❤️#BALH2 #RaYa https://t.co/sRds6iKxJM — ???????? ?♥️? (@ver11446207) January 19, 2022

Ram is like jaise main adi se pyaar karta hu, waise baarish se… ram is a goofball ? Adi & rain ? But Ram & Priya,, beautiful n Serene ? Love is in the air ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/IP1DclnIMp — Daddy’s Lil Girl ?‍♀️ (@Ishita26199096) January 19, 2022

Aww, we cannot wait to watch Ram and Priya's sizzling chemistry in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.