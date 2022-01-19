Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will see a lot of romantic twists coming up. In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, we will see Ram and Priya sharing more romantic moments together. Ram and Priya are coming closer to each other with each passing day. And now, the two will share some romantic moments in the rain. In fact, Ram aka Nakuul Mehta will show Priya aka Disha Parmar how to enjoy the rain. Priya hates rain, as y'all know. However, Ram will remind her of the coupon she had given him wherein she had promised him that she'll enjoy the rain with him. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star Nakuul Mehta’s son Sufi completes an exciting milestone and this video will make you go aww
The makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have dropped a new promo of Ram and Priya wherein the former reminds her of her promise. Now, Priya is drunk, she refuses to get wet in the rain and cites that she hates them. But Ram plays the birthday boy card again and reminds her that she always fulfils everyone's wishes and keeps her promises. Priya relents. And what next follows is the most romantic sequence between Ram and Priya.
Priya, being drunk has turned all goofy. She will reason it's too cold for her to get wet and even ask Ram to stay away from the rain as he recently recovered from illness. Ram relents when Priya agrees to enjoy the rain. Ram then proceeds to untie Priya's hair. He turns her towards the rain and hugs her from behind. The site is all mushy and love. Check out the video here:
RaYa shipper can't keep calm after watching the video. They are super excited for the new episode and seeing more of RaYa's romance. Fans are loving the romantic chemistry between Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Check out their tweets here:
Aww, we cannot wait to watch Ram and Priya's sizzling chemistry in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.
