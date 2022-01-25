Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Top 5 twists: Ram’s love confession for Priya; Vedika’s plans fail and more…

2 on Sony Television is getting a lot of love from fans due to (Ram Kapoor) and ’s (Priya Sood) chemistry. The couple, who had to get married due to their families, are now falling in love with each other. While they haven’t openly confessed their love for each other, the upcoming episodes will give them ample scope to express their feelings. Ram’s emotions for Priya will be laid bare in front of everyone and it will shock his family. Check out the Top 5 twists that all Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans can expect in the upcoming episodes: Also Read - Mansi Srivastava-Kapil Tejwani wedding: Ishqbaaaz's Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh’s epic reunion makes us miss Nakuul Mehta aka SSO – view pics

Akki and Shivina marriage in trouble

In the upcoming episodes, Shubham will try to manipulate Ram and Shivi and try to break her marriage with Akki. He will add more and more fire to the Anjali angle and ensure that Shivina starts regretting her decision. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Nia Sharma, Nakuul Mehta — These 5 TV stars set Instagram on fire this week

Anjali finally breaks silence

Priya is not someone who will be defeated easily. She knows the truth and the fact that Anjali is lying. She will pursue this matter and ultimately get Anjali to finally reveal the truth behind her plot against Akki. Ram will also realise that Akshay is innocent however, there will still be confusion about who truly is behind all this. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Big Twist: Priya meets with an accident, Ram confesses his love in a distraught state

Vedika’s cruel plan for RaYa

Vedika will plan something very nasty and unbelievable to ensure there are permanent misunderstandings that are created between Ram and Priya. She will also play up her divorce drama and behave like a bechaari, victim in front of Ram to gain his sympathy and love.

Priya forgets all about the rain romance

Amid all the drama, Ram will realise that Priya has no memory of the rain romance between them on his birthday. He will be devastated to know that what he thought was ‘love’ and the start of a new journey for them was actually just the result of Priya’s drunken state. He will be left confused about how Priya truly feels for him and will not have the courage to broach the subject with her as of now.

Ram confesses his love to Priya

Fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will witness a big gut-wrenching twist when Priya meets an accident while she is trying to save Ram. She suffers a head injury that starts severely bleeding. Due to the pain and shock, she falls unconscious and Ram is left helpless. He cries for Priya, trying to get her back into consciousness. He also confesses his love to her in that state and says, “Priya main tumhare bina nahin jee sakta, I love you Priya”. He rushes her to the hospital where rest of the family members, including Vedika, join too. Ram once again openly confesses his feelings for Priya shocking everyone. Vedika is left zapped that all her plans have failed.

What new plan will Vedika and Ram’s family hatch now to break RaYa’s bond; will Priya reciprocate Ram’s feelings? Will this be the end of their challenges? Will Ram and Priya finally become one? All this and more awaits Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans as RayaKaSafar continues on the show. Stay tuned to the show and to BollywoodLife to know all the latest updates about your favourite show.