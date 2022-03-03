Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming twist: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer TV show is getting a lot of love online. Nakuul Mehta's Ram and Disha Parmar's Priya have become one of the most loved on-screen TV jodi. They are heavily shipped together online as RaYa. And now in the latest Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 episode, we saw Ram and Priya's shower romance taking place. Uh-huh, these days RaYa is high on romance. Talking about the romance in the shower, well, it was a risk taken by Ram aka Nakuul Mehta. Ram has become too naughty these days and it's the effect of having fallen in love with Priya. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fans rejoice at prospect of upcoming romantic sequence, beg writers to not ruin it with villain-vamp drama
Now, in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we saw Ram using the ruse of the coupon and promise that Priya made to him to enjoy the rain with him. Ram has already used the coupon but is fooling around with Priya. Ram is a die-hard romantic at heart and hence he got Priya to enjoy the rain. Now, since we are past the rainy season, Ram got Priya to enjoy rain via shower! Yes, you read that right. Priya is getting flashes of having lived these moments. Well, she has since Ram used the coupon on his birthday already. Priya knows that Ram is teasing her and also lying. However, she also enjoys the attention he is showering. Hence, she doesn't get angry. Ram and Priya get close during the romance in the shower sequence. However, some part of it is all Ram's imagination. RaYa shippers are gushing and crushing over their romance and Nakuul Mehta's lover boy avatar. They have called him irresistible. Check out what the fans have to say below... Also Read - Naagin 6 smashes TRP ratings, Gauahar Khan responds to Tejasswi Prakash's crying foul remark and more: TV News Weekly Rewind
However, in the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Priya getting a message from an unknown number who says that Ram is lying to her. Priya gets mad at her step-brother and her father. Elsewhere, Vedika and Nandini will put their plan into action. Vedika will bump into Priya while leaving Kapoor Mansion. She will get Priya to see the other bangle of Priya's mother. How will Priya react to it?
