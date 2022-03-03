2 upcoming twist: and starrer TV show is getting a lot of love online. Nakuul Mehta's Ram and Disha Parmar's Priya have become one of the most loved on-screen TV jodi. They are heavily shipped together online as RaYa. And now in the latest Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 episode, we saw Ram and Priya's shower romance taking place. Uh-huh, these days RaYa is high on romance. Talking about the romance in the shower, well, it was a risk taken by Ram aka Nakuul Mehta. Ram has become too naughty these days and it's the effect of having fallen in love with Priya. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fans rejoice at prospect of upcoming romantic sequence, beg writers to not ruin it with villain-vamp drama

Now, in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we saw Ram using the ruse of the coupon and promise that Priya made to him to enjoy the rain with him. Ram has already used the coupon but is fooling around with Priya. Ram is a die-hard romantic at heart and hence he got Priya to enjoy the rain. Now, since we are past the rainy season, Ram got Priya to enjoy rain via shower! Yes, you read that right. Priya is getting flashes of having lived these moments. Well, she has since Ram used the coupon on his birthday already. Priya knows that Ram is teasing her and also lying. However, she also enjoys the attention he is showering. Hence, she doesn't get angry. Ram and Priya get close during the romance in the shower sequence. However, some part of it is all Ram's imagination. RaYa shippers are gushing and crushing over their romance and Nakuul Mehta's lover boy avatar. They have called him irresistible. Check out what the fans have to say below... Also Read - Naagin 6 smashes TRP ratings, Gauahar Khan responds to Tejasswi Prakash's crying foul remark and more: TV News Weekly Rewind

The way his eyes hold her!!! Admiringly, Passionately, Affectionately , Gratefully. Nakuul you are an ace player in this eye game?❤#NakuulMehta #BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/PV1fa8BUTK — mini (@_minij2180) March 2, 2022

#nakuulmehta soaked in water is sucha treat to my lusty eyes ??

. @NakuulMehta#BadeAchheLagteHain2

Ps: wanna say something else too.. But don't wanna get banned here? pic.twitter.com/k6OVBkSVPi — Hk❁ (@aee_babuchak) March 3, 2022

I just realised that Ram said ‘Mujhe chune ke liye’ here. It makes it more special because his step family (apart from Shivi) hates to touch him. Priya never has had any such hesitation from the start. It’s a quiet assurance that he isn’t unworthy. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa pic.twitter.com/BENNYpJU32 — Rosa : Tu badal gayi Chinki ? (@Rosalinedreams) March 2, 2022

I heard "mujhe chumne ke liye" at first and I was shocked fr ???#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 — Meher (@Chann_Mahiya) March 3, 2022

Nakuul in black kurta and being wet>>>>>>>>

Ufff!!! What to say ??????❤️❤️??

How did Priya control herself@NakuulMehta @disha11parmar #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #NakuulMehta https://t.co/9EN2KHpZ1m — In my own world✨ (@Doraemonandnob5) March 3, 2022

Chehre main tere... Khudko main dhundun...

How apt were the lyrics here ?

And i am still rewatching the episode, so still going to post few more?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/n2noMPkCzB — PinkSky (@Pink_skyzz) March 3, 2022

Has Ram ever pulled her hard this way? Completely electric - a slightly panicked “Mr. Kapoor!” escaping Priya given the heat in his eyes - she softening slowly as she heard “Priya” in that earnest, needy, unique to Ram tone - Melting within milliseconds.#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/wx35PX0iyA — Rach (@butterbeer2399) March 3, 2022

Rem in black kurta smile and under water is just so Hot and yes been so romantic is just so Hot ???????#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/4CzJKFU5ro — wejdan alharbi (@jojo44710595) March 2, 2022

However, in the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Priya getting a message from an unknown number who says that Ram is lying to her. Priya gets mad at her step-brother and her father. Elsewhere, Vedika and Nandini will put their plan into action. Vedika will bump into Priya while leaving Kapoor Mansion. She will get Priya to see the other bangle of Priya's mother. How will Priya react to it?