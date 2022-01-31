2 is one of the most popular TV shows online. It stars popular actors and in the leads as Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood Kapoor. Nakuul and Disha's chemistry has been tried and tested before with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. However, with Ram and Priya, they gained new fans. Nakuul Mehta's Ram and Disha Pamar's Priya have become household names. They are heavily shipped together as RaYa. In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Brinda yet again playing a cupid between Ram and Priya. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill pays tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Adaa Khan confirms return in Naagin 6 and more

Yes, you read that right. For some time now, aka Brinda, Ram's best friend, had been missing from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. But now, she is back. And with the happiness and romantic scenes of Ram and Priya are coming back too. A promo was released by the channel on their official YouTube channel in which we saw Ram getting jealous. Yes, Ram will get jealous when Priya will take Neeraj's name to prove a point. Ram will get agitated on listening to Priya talking about Neeraj. Now, Ram cannot stand Neeraj as he was Priya's ex-boyfriend. He considers him to be vile as he always tries to bring Priya down and force upon her that she is in love with him whereas the truth is that Priya has moved on. So when Priya takes Neeraj's name in their conversation, he loses it. Priya was proving to Adi and Brinda that Ram is more stubborn between the two. Brinda agrees with Priya's reasoning. Ram, wanting to prove otherwise, asks Brinda what he should do. Brinda makes up a ritual saying that Ram has to put adornments on Priya and help her get ready for Lohri celebrations. Ram is eager for the same. Watch the adorable video below: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta aka Ram's swag and 'Meri Priya' dialogue leaves netizens crushing hard on him – view tweets

Fans of the shows are going crazy over Ram's jealousy due to Neeraj. Also, they are happy that Brinda is back on the show. Only Brinda can bring together Ram and Priya and keep all the troubles at bay. Also Read - Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Nakuul Mehta in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and more — You'll be STUNNED to know the per day fee of these TOP TV stars