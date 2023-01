Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a reboot of the Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer TV show. It began with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar playing the leads as Ram and Priya. And now, the show is heading for a big leap, a generation leap soon. And with it, Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai are going to play the lead role in the show soon. And guess what, as per the latest buzz, Aalisha Panwar of Ishq Mein Marjawan fame has been approached for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as well. Yes, you read that right. Check out some interesting deets below: Also Read - Abhimanyu, Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more lead characters who faced flak online from solo stans

Aalisha Panwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

Aalisha Panwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

Ever since the news of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar leaving the show was out, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been trending big time in Entertainment News. And now, as per Gossip TV, Aalisha Panwar has been approached for the show as well. Earlier, it was reported that Aalisha was in talks to enter starring and Krishna Kaul. However, that's not the case it seems. Aalisha has been approached to play the role of grown-up Pihu in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Whether she has given her nod, is not known and hence, it can't be confirmed whether she has been approached.

Niti, Ranndeep share their excitement about joining Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast

Niti, Ranndeep share their excitement about joining Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast

Interestingly, Niti Taylor was also a part of the first season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain wherein she played the foster daughter of Ram Kapoor in the show. She was a supporting cast in season one and is now playing the lead in season 2. Ranndeep Rai revealed that his role is different from 2 and Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai. He is looking forward to this new journey as Rai feels entering an existing show mid-way will be challenging for him. Meanwhile, both Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 because they did not want to play parents to grown ups.