Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta shares unseen picture and video from his son Sufi's birthday celebration; fans call it 'Super Cute'

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi celebrated his 1st birthday on 3rd February 2022. Recently, Nakuul shared an unseen video and picture from the celebrations.