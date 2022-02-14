2 actor and wife Jankee Parekh were blessed with a baby boy on 3rd February 2021. The couple named their son Sufi, and the cute little munchkin celebrated his first birthday a few days ago. Recently, Nakuul took to Instagram to share an unseen picture and video from Sufi’s 1st birthday celebrations. The fans of the actor have loved the picture and the video, and they are calling it ‘Super Cute’. Well, the picture and video will surely take away your Monday Blues. Also Read - Not Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna, but this onscreen jodi tops the list of most romantic jodi on TV – view pics

Nakuul shared the picture and wrote, “The boy & his folks taking a breath after completing 365 gorgeous days around the @babysufim Thanks @ayushdas for the memories!” He captioned the video as, “Our Forever love Celebrating Sufi with humans closest to him and all things he loves… @babysufim #happy1stbirthday #forevervalentine #SufiandMaa.” Also Read - Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna, Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar and more – vote for TV’s most romantic onscreen jodi

A fan of Nakuul commented on the post, “My morning became good after seeing this cute family time of gorgeous Mehta's and the center of attraction the cute,adorable baby Sufi (birthday boy) thank you for sharing those precious moments, happy moments.” Another one wrote, “THIS LITTLE HANDSOME MEN.” One more fan commented, “That final pose was…everything!! Enjoy your little rockstar, he’s a lucky one.” Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod and more HIT TV jodis who are all about romance

On Sufi’s birthday, Nakuul had posted a video and wished his son. He had captioned it as, “365 days of unbridled & pure JOY Excuse us for the mush but that thing they say about parenthood is insanely true. Celebrating @babysufim today and forever & now going back to get some… #HappySufiDay #HappyFirstBirthday #SufiTurnsOne.”