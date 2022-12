Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta who essayed the role of Ram in 's show 2 has finally spoken his heart out about quitting it. Nakuul's journey of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has come to an end and fans were upset due to the same. The show ran successfully on TV and fans were in love with Nakuul and aka Priya's on-screen chemistry. Also Read - Year ender 2022: Ziana Sen, Sufi Mehta, Gola Limbachiyaa and other star babies of the TV industry [View Pics]

In an interview with Hindustantimes.com, Nakuul said that the show received a lot of love from people and they had doubts when they started as the show was already iconic show. He said that the journey has reached out to the people and it was truly special. He even added saying that he feels creatively full and he felt that the story was going to places and there was nothing new that he could add to it. Nakuul said that he miss playing Ram.

Nakuul rose to fame with the show and revealed that it was exhausting and he had to take a four-year break post that. The handsome actor said that he feels that he has paid his dues to the makers and the audiences in the last 18 months. He even said that he does not do many shows as he feels that it is an injustice to play different roles every few months. He said that he never takes his viewer's time for granted.

On the personal front, is happily married to his childhood love Jankee Parekh and the two are parents to a son Sufi.