Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta wishes Drashti Dhami with Then and Now pictures; fans call it Super Cute

Drashti Dhami celebrates her 37th birthday today, and her BFF Nakuul Mehta took to Instagram to wish her. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor shared then and now pictures, and fans are loving the post.