and are very good friends. In fact, it was Drashti who had pushed Nakuul to make a career in Television. Today, the actress celebrates her 37th birthday, and apart from her fans, a lot of celebs are wishing her on social media. So, the 2 actor also took to Instagram to wish his best friend. Nakuul posted an old picture of himself and Drashti, and also shared a current photo of the two.

He captioned his post as, "I grew a moustache. She still has curls. Not much has changed in all these years.. Happy birthday @dhamidrashti P.S. Swipe left to the good part."

Well, fans of both the actors are loving these pictures and they are calling it 'super cute'. A fan commented, "1st pic is just so cuteee." Another one wrote, "Aare yee toh vo SOAP ad ki pic hai na @nakuulmehta ?"

While Nakuul and Drashti are BFFs, the two have not been cast yet in a TV show. Fans of the actors have been eagerly waiting to watch them together on the screen. Both the actors are now also doing web shows, so if not on television we are sure their fans would love to watch them on a digital platform together.

Meanwhile, Nakuul and Drashti, both were tested positive for Covid 19 a few days ago. While informing his fans about it, Nakuul had posted on Instagram, “Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for.. Grateful for , a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi’s melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary and my house lady’s warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome…”

Drashti had also shared, “Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food P.S Also not so subtle plug of a good show on streamers! Empire still on @disneyplushotstar #3rdwave#covid#homequarantine#staysafe#staymasked.”