There are a million reasons to love of 2. His witty captions rank very high amongst them. The star had the most epic reaction to Durex Condoms latest offering Chicken Tikka Masala flavoured condoms. It is an edition which is limited to India given the unique nature of the product. As we know, flavoured condoms are quite popular with desis. From Gulkand to Paan Masala, manufacturers have a number of options catering to different desires and tastes. But seeing the non-vegetarian option, many felt cheated. We know that Nakuul Mehta is vegetarian. In fact, he is vegan. The TV hunk gave up on milk after knowing that it wasn't good for his body. Take a look at his tweet...

I want phuchka flavour so that I can scream, thoda teekha, nahin meetha, aur teekha…. pic.twitter.com/4jJ0nKsPt0 — Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) September 5, 2022

This hurts the sentiments of vegetarians. Cummon… Durex you can do better ? https://t.co/WzyIUxltlx — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) September 5, 2022

The hunk was part of a memorable condom scene in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. We saw how Priya Sood ( ) completely lost it after finding out that the packet of headache medicines actually had condoms. Fans could not control their laughter. The two performed very well, and their comic timings was totally impeccable. His fans had the most epic reactions to his comment on that Durex condom flavour. Just check them out...

Maybe it’s a sign for you to switch over to meat. ? — ames (@AmesforJakes) September 5, 2022

says extra ribbed jindabad ? pic.twitter.com/GJyn1JFUKD — Dola (@thatbiasedbitch) September 5, 2022

Cummon ????? Waiting for Paneer Tikka! Why should non-vegetarians have all the fun?! ? — TobiLovesYoghurt ^-^ (@wheresthesharam) September 5, 2022

But we are waiting for the announcement of Sufi's siblings ???? — BALH2_fc (@_BALH2_) September 5, 2022

The show is one of the most loved ones on social media. The TRPs are also very good for Sony TV. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar celebrated the first anniversary of the show recently.