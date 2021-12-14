This year, has been in the news for her wedding with and also for her show 2. The serial, which also stars , started airing on Sony TV in August this year. Recently, Disha got a chance to be on the hot seat in front of . She will be seen in the next episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, and Disha took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of the game show. The actress hinted that ‘there’s a cute little surprise too’ and we are sure her fans can’t wait to watch her share screen space with Big B. Also Read - Make way for Mr. and Mrs. Kaushal! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are back in town after their big fat wedding and honeymoon

Disha captioned the pictures as, "This Feeling was so Surreal! So Elated that i could be a part of Kaun Banega Crorepati's Finale Week. Don't forget to Catch me on tonight's episode along with the lovelies @manieshpaul @additigupta @aslichandni and off course THE @amitabhbachchan ?? (Also there's a cute little surprise too) 9PM only on @sonytvofficial."

In the pictures, it is revealed that Disha will be sharing the hot seat with Maniesh Paul. Also, one of the pictures hints that there will be a roti-making competition between Amitabh Bachchan and the actress.

While Disha is being praised for her performance as Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, there were reports that the show will be going off-air soon. However, a few days ago, BollywoodLife had EXCLUSIVELY revealed that the show is not going off-air.

A source from the production house had told us, "Many times, one aspect was being dragged on for days and that made audiences lose patience and made the show a drag affair. As and Priya Sood's love story begins, the show will pick up as well. There are plans to carry it on for a longer period and definitely no plans to pull it off air anytime soon."