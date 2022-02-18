and were clicked on Thursday evening when they stepped out for a dinner date after a long time. While Rahul was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans, Disha went out in an oversized orange shirt and blue denims. However, gossipmongers were quick to speculate that Disha has apparently gained weight and could possibly be pregnant. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star Disha Parmar pregnant? Her latest video with Rahul Vaidya makes fans suspicious – watch

Many people started enquiring about Disha's pregnancy. But it seems like Disha is quite perturbed by the gossip and didn't take much time to refute the pregnancy rumours. Sharing a note on Instagram, 2 actress wrote, "Never wearing an oversized shirt ever again! Also for the ones calling and wanting to know… not pregnant.” Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram-Priya's pyaaz kachori track sparks off debate on Twitter on quality of writing - view tweets

Disha and Rahul celebrated their first Valentine's Day after marriage in July last year. Disha had expressed her delight and how special this day is for her because she was going to celebrate her Valentine's Day with her husband. "I believe, love should be celebrated every day. Having said that, this Valentine's is extra special for me since it will be my first with Rahul after marriage. I feel lucky to have him as my life-partner and he is truly my biggest gift. Here's wishing everyone a very happy valentine's day, let's spread kindness and happiness always," she had said.

Recently, Disha had talked about the love of viewers for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The lead actors Disha Parmar and Nakul Mehta have vowed the audience with their performances as Priya and Ram. "It's been a treat for all the fans who have been constantly sending sweet messages sharing how much they love our equation and they had been waiting for this time for Ram and Priya to come together. I guess it's all because of the viewers and their love so it's definitely a return gift to them to finally see # together," she had said.