Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar puts pregnancy rumours to rest just like Priya Sood would - View post

Gossipmongers were quick to speculate that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar has apparently gained weight due to her pregnancy when she stepped out wearing an oversized shirt with her husband Rahul Vaidya.