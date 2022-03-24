Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar took to Twitter to vent about women being rude and bi**hy to each other. She tweeted, “Why is it that women are actually the most bitchy & rude to one another (even on social media) than Men can ever be! Like ! Relax Lady! #just.” Her husband Rahul Vaidya responded and wrote, “Who are u talking about ??!! Zara batao mujhe…” She replied, “Lol. No one particular.. just an observation.. that mostly the ones writing bad things (to me too) are all actually women ? Not 1 single man!”
Fans also reacted to Disha’s comments. Wrote a user, “Disha jzt wanna tell you one thing which may be u don't know that people who used BALH ht is mostly are toxic ,fan of prev.season thatswhy trying to find fault in you Disha you don't give attention to these useless stuffs We love you and RKV ,we love you as priya ,jahnvi.” Another fan wrote, “It’s jealousy - insecurity - low self esteem that brings this out - many women can’t celebrate other women - forget acknowledging them. But you will find some joyous women who do - and men who do - and these are the people you want to stay connected with!” Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: From Priya getting rid of her doubts to Ram affirming his feelings – 5 TWISTS fans want to see in Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's show
