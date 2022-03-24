2 actress took to Twitter to vent about women being rude and bi**hy to each other. She tweeted, “Why is it that women are actually the most bitchy & rude to one another (even on social media) than Men can ever be! Like ! Relax Lady! #just.” Her husband responded and wrote, “Who are u talking about ??!! Zara batao mujhe…” She replied, “Lol. No one particular.. just an observation.. that mostly the ones writing bad things (to me too) are all actually women ? Not 1 single man!”

Fans also reacted to Disha's comments. Wrote a user, "Disha jzt wanna tell you one thing which may be u don't know that people who used BALH ht is mostly are toxic ,fan of prev.season thatswhy trying to find fault in you Disha you don't give attention to these useless stuffs We love you and RKV ,we love you as priya ,jahnvi." Another fan wrote, "It's jealousy - insecurity - low self esteem that brings this out - many women can't celebrate other women - forget acknowledging them. But you will find some joyous women who do - and men who do - and these are the people you want to stay connected with!"

It’s jealousy - insecurity - low self esteem that brings this out - many women can’t celebrate other women - forget acknowledging them. But you will find some joyous women who do - and men who do - and these are the people you want to stay connected with! ❤️ — Rach (@butterbeer2399) March 23, 2022

@disha11parmar Ignore karo disha ! Aur khuch rahoo disha ❤️!

Same way my two teachers bitch about me like how to find mistake from answer sheet. — ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ (@dpv_rkv_qoutes) March 23, 2022

This tweet is giving me a whole Mumbai Local vibes??

Also, hope you're fine D❤️ — Nush? (@chaotic_self) March 23, 2022

Omg?✋same thoughts.. women's always becomes rude to another woman but less rude to men's — ?? (@aesthetic_1_) March 23, 2022

Disha jzt wanna tell you one thing which may be u don't know that people who used BALH ht is mostly are toxic ,fan of prev.season thatswhy trying to find fault in you

Disha you don't give attention to these useless stuffs

We love you and RKV ,we love you as priya ,jahnvi. — Ruchika (WE LOVE RKV❤️☺️) (@Ruchika00290783) March 24, 2022

