Niti Taylor is winning hearts with her portrayal of a naive and sensitive Prachi Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The 28-year-old actress has a huge fan following in the country and has an elaborate filmography in TV shows as well. Niti Taylor got married in 2020 much to the shock of her fans. The actress tied the knot with her childhood friend and Indian army officer Parikshit Bawa in an intimate ceremony in the presence of films and family. And now that she is married, Niti Taylor has reservations about doing intimate scenes on-screen. Yes, you read that right. The popular TV actress herself revealed much.

Niti Taylor says she will not do intimate scenes as she is married

Niti Taylor sat down for a chat with an entertainment news portal in which she was asked about exploring mediums as an actor. The actress has technically done Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan with Parth Samthaan which was released on the OTT platform but Niti is not really interested in the medium. Niti agrees that the medium has a wide variety of content and potential to explore but she is happy doing television. Furthermore, Niti adds that there are certain other things required to do on OTT which she is not comfortable doing as she is married.

Niti Taylor admits that she is not open to doing intimate scenes now that she is married. The actress says that she has a very simple mantra in her life. "If I can't see him doing something I'll not do it either," Niti tells ETimes. Well, Niti recalls doing an intimate scene with Parth in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan but it was before she got married so that's a history, says the actress.

Does Niti Taylor discuss work with her husband Parikshit Bawa?

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress shares that she does share her work with Parikshit but he is very chill. He has no problem with her field or her work. Parikshit tells her to do whatever she wants to do. However, Niti has her own reservations. The actress shares that she feels shy even while doing slightly romantic scenes on screen. And also, she has her priorities set and she is very happy doing television. You go, girl!

In other news, ETimes recently reported that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will return with a third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.