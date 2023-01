Popular television actress Disha Parmar who gained a lot of fame with her exceptional roles in various shows has now become a household name. The actress has managed to win millions of hearts with her acting prowess. She is currently seen playing the role of Priya in 's hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 alongside Nakuul Mehta who played Ram. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 NEW PROMO: Tempers flare as Hiten Tejwani aka Lakhan meets Nakuul Mehta aka Ram; Netizens express disappointment [View Tweets]

Well, recently handsome actor Nakuul bid adieu to the show and left his fans shocked with his decision. Now, here is another piece of the sad news that will leave Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans upset. Actress Disha Parmar has also decided to quit the show. Yes, you read that right!

In an interview with ETimes, revealed that she is quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after being associated with it for more than a year now. Disha spoke her heart out about the show witnessing a leap soon and said that she had to play the role of a mother to a five-year-old girl. She said that she had apprehensions and decided to continue as the track was interesting. Disha said that now the show will take the 20-year leap and she feels it is now time to move on. Disha said that she will not say that she is quitting the show, but say that she is moving on to new beginnings. Disha said that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was a great experience and she enjoyed it.

Talking about the latest track in the show, Disha said that she had a lot to explore and also revealed that there were days when she was not happy, but enjoyed playing the role of Priya. Reportedly, and Disha refused to age for 2 and decided to quit.

On the personal front, Disha got married to singer in 2021. She has been part of TV shows including Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Woh Apna Sa and more.