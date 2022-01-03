The makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 are leaving no stone unturned to create some interesting twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. Vedika has entered the Kapoor House and she now plans to separate Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) as she knows that now Ram doesn’t love her and cares a lot about Priya. Well, Priya’s family has no idea about Ram and Vedika’s past, but according to a report in TellyChakkar, soon Sara (Alefia Kapadia), Priya’s sister, will come to know about her brother-in-law’s past. She will listen to Ram's audio where he is speaking about his feelings for Vedika. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sudhanshu Pandey won't QUIT Anupamaa, Naagin 6 intrigues audience, Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi's Covid ordeal and more

While talking about the twist, Alefia told the portal, "After discovering this shocking reality of Ram, she (Sara) is absolutely shocked, shattered, and devastated. Because this is a secret that should have been revealed much sooner and she is actually afraid of the reaction her sister Priya will have. Sara knows how fragile Priya is when it comes to unknown shocks and secrets, especially from the past. Sara is very afraid of Priya and doesn't want this to impact her. Sara will get even more protective, caring, concerned, and even more involved in Ram and Priya's relationship to make sure that it is not affected."

Further revealing about how Sara's equation will be with Ram after knowing his past, Alefia said, "Sara's equation with Ram is probably going to be in the line that her expectations from Ram will increase a lot. Sara knew that Ram is very caring, concerned and a very morally respected person. But now that she has come to know about this unexpected revelation, she will expect Ram to be more responsible and be extremely sensitive towards Priya."

So, who will Sara support, Priya or Ram? “Sara is completely pro-Priya. Of course, she understands Ram but she feels that it's not just Ram. He has got really strong friends who know everything about him. Sara will go extra mile for Priya because she is the older sister. Sara knows that Priya is very fragile. She feels that Ram and his friends could have avoided doing this to them,” the actress said.