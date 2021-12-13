Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles started airing on Sony TV on 30th August 2021. However, a few days there were reports that the serial is going off-air. It was said that there’s a dip in the TRP and the makers were planning to wrap up the show in the second week of this month. However, recently, BollywoodLife had EXCLUSIVELY revealed that the show is not going off-air and producer Ekta Kapoor is all set for a masterstroke to save the show. Now, here’s an interesting report for the fans of the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ekta Kapoor's masterstroke to resurrect Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Arhaan Khan calls ex Rashami Desai 'AisiLadki', domestic abuse charge in Rakhi Sawant's 'husband'

While Ram (Nakuul) and Priya (Disha) are poles apart, love is brewing between the two. Reportedly, Ram plans a date with Priya and wants it to go well without any hurdles. But, there’s a drama that’s going to unfold. Nandini, Ram’s stepmother, feels that the couple is mismatched and she plans to ruin their date. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ekta Kapoor’s masterstroke to save Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar’s show? [Exclusive]

Well, it looks like a lot of drama is planned for the upcoming weeks and we are sure fans of the show are excited to watch it. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going off-air? Pranav Misshra REACTS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

While talking to BollywoodLife about the show not going off-air, a source from the production house had said, "Many times, one aspect was being dragged on for days and that made audiences lose patience and made the show a drag affair. As Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood's love story begins, the show will pick up as well. There are plans to carry it on for a longer period and definitely no plans to pull it off air anytime soon."

A few days ago, even Disha and Nakuul had denied the reports of the show going off-air. Actor Pranav Misshra, who plays the role of Akshay Mehra in the series, had also opened up about it. He had stated, "I believe my work is to act, be it my first day or last day on sets. I believe in making efforts and perform my best and rest it everything is destiny. Those rumours do not actually affect or make me insecure at all."