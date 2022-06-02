Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 big shocker: Nakuul Mehta hospitalized; to take a break from Disha Parmar starrer show

This is one of the concerning news of recent times. Nakuul Mehta aka the star of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been hospitalized. While the reason for Nakuul's hospitalization is not known, reports state that the actor's health is not good and will have to undergo surgery. Nakuul's fans are worried about the actor's health. We hope he recovers soon. Check out the latest updates on Nakuul Mehta and his health below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nakuul Mehta shares secret of his sizzling chemistry with Disha Parmar, SHOCKING twists in Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more

Nakuul Mehta to skip Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

New reports state that owing to his health issue, Nakuul Mehta will have to undergo minor surgery. No other details have not been shared. However, a report in Pinkvilla said that Nakuul will be taking a break from shooting starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor needs to rest and pause at work. His fans will definitely understand.

Nakuul adored as Ram in BALH 2

Nakuul Mehta is being adored to hits as Ram Kapoor in 's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain reboot. His emotional scenes, romantic scenes and even comedy are being loved by the fans. Nakuul's angry man avatar has also made waves amongst the fans. In fact, Nakuul Mehta is one of the most loved TV stars in the country right now.

Nakuul's heartfelt post on current track OF BALH 2

A couple of days ago, Nakuul Mehta had penned a heartfelt note on shooting for an exhausting track in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He said that he would not like to go back and revisit the last couple of days. It seemed to be exhausting not just physically but also emotionally for Nakuul. That just proves how dedicated he is as an actor. Having shot for long hours for the show, a short break due to a health issue is not a major thing. And we know he would be back in action soon after recovery.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming track

In the upcoming episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, fans will see a leap taking place. Disha Parmar's Priya will get pregnant. Moreover, it seems Priya will be separated from Ram. Nakuul hopes that the leap will continue to entertain the audience and that they'll continue showing their loyalty to the show. Aarohi Sanvesha will reportedly play Ram and Priya's daughter. Meanwhile, in the latest promo, we saw Priya saying that the child she conceived is not his.