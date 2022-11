Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is among the leading shows of Indian Television. The second instalment has Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essaying the role of Ram Kapoor and Priya Kapoor. The first one had Ram Kapoor and Shakshi Tanwar in the lead. As the story progresses in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, we are soon going to see Priya in an all-new transformed avatar. The glimpses of her new look can be seen in the latest video shared by Nakuul Mehta on social media.

to witness a major twist?

The video is all about India vs England T20 World Cup Match. As India lost, Nakuul Mehta and other team members of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain expressed disappointment. In the video, one can see and other members watching the match on a phone. She is the one who says let's go and shoot rather than watching the match as India was losing. Well, it is her transformation though that has caught everyone's attention. Disha aka Priya can be seen sporting fringes and looking completely different from her character look.

Check out Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's video below: