Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Big Twist: Priya meets with an accident, Ram confesses his love in a distraught state

2 starring (Ram Kapoor) and (Priya Sood) is off to a very interesting turn. The show, which airs on Sony Television has been a favourite with fans off late for the cute chemistry between Ram and Priya. Just recently on Ram's birthday, while Vedika tried to create misunderstandings between Ram and Priya, they both just ended up coming closer. From Priya wishing Ram and hugging him in a drunken state, to the two cutting the cake together and then enjoying the rains in the most romantic way, Ram and Priya are surely getting closer.

Both of them are slowly realising their feelings for each other, though they are far from making a confession. However, a big twist in their story on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will lead to a big confession which may only bring RaYa, as they are fondly shipped by fans, closer forever, in an unbreakable bond. It will so happen that Priya will save Ram from a speeding vehicle, and in turn get injured. She will get hit and suffer a head injury and fall unconscious.

Ram will be shocked and distraught to see what has happened to Priya, right in front of his eyes. He will cry for help, while cradling Priya's head in his arms, trying desperately to bring her back to consciousness.

In that desperate and shocked state, he will confess his love for Priya and scream, “I love you”. This will be the moment when he realises his true feelings for Priya. The show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is off to a great twist that will showcase a tragedy, that will only change the course of the relationships between the leads. Will Priya reciprocate Ram’s feelings? Will Ram be able to say the same three words to her when she is better and conscious? How will Vedika react when she realises that Ram has finally MOVED ON from their relationship and fallen in love with Priya?

Will she hack another cunning plan to separate them? How will Shubham and Ram’s mother Nandini react to Ram’s new found love for Priya? All this remains to be seen in the upcoming episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates on your favourite TV shows.