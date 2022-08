Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta as Priya and Ram is one of the most loved TV shows in the country. Though the TRPs are not that great, the loyal fanbase of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and the fans of Disha and Nakuul has been watching the show ardently. From criticisms to heaps of praises, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been a trend for a long time. Just a couple of weeks ago, the show took a leap of 5 years. And now, the story of RaYa is moving forward. And it seems we might soon get a RaYa reunion. Also Read - Anupamaa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Swaran Ghar and more TV shows driven by family drama between parents and kids

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain upcoming twist

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain upcoming twist

The channel dropped a new promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 recently. And it is being talked about in the entertainment news. It features a conversation between Priya aka Disha Parmar and Nandini aka Shubhaavi Choksey. Nandini tries to threaten Priya that she will get Ishaan punished for pushing Shivina down the stairs. Priya, without revealing the real incident, puts a counter question in front of Nandini, telling her that if that was so and if she knew all about it, then she should have gone to the police or at least reveal the truth to Ram aka Nakuul Mehta. Priya throws the spade saying that she didn't do any of it because she wanted to play a game. Priya adds salt to Nandini's wounds by saying that she has never been a good mother to anybody. Lastly, Priya says that she (Nandini) can tell the truth to Ram. She also threatens her that if Ishaan gets punished that she'll be punished too, for threatening her (Priya) and for keeping Ram away from his daughter, Pihu. Check out the kickass promo here:

Will this change in Priya reunite her with Ram?

Will this change in Priya reunite her with Ram?

This is surely a welcoming change in Priya, don't you agree? If only Priya had been this strong before. What happened to the Priya who wouldn't take anybody's bullsh*t? It seems she is coming back. Well, will this change reunite Ram with Priya? Will this finally be a happy reunion of Ram, Priya and Pihu? It remains to be seen.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to wrap up soon?

A couple of months ago, BollywoodLife had revealed to y'all that the crew members of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have been given a deadline of 3 months to buck up. The show has not been doing so well on the TRP charts. The TV Czarina had given them 3 months' time to make it work. And the latest report on the same front has surfaced. A report in an online entertainment portal ha said that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going to go off-air soon.