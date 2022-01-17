2 TV show has gone through some ups and downs as far as TRP rating is concerned. The show was marred by dismal ratings where fans were upset with the stretching plot and missing chemistry between one of the most favourite TV onscreen jodis and . However, just recently, fans were happy that (Nakuul) and Priya Sood’s (Disha) love story has finally started and there is some chemistry and underlying romance that one can witness. However, there was a twist again to put a break on this journey. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar overwhelmed by fans' love, Salman Khan SLAMS Rakhi Sawant and more

Vedika (played by Reena Aggarwal) who is Ram's ex-girlfriend and still a very good friend, came back in Ram's life, this time with an agenda to play havoc on Ram and Priya's married life. Vedika had left Ram and married Shashi since he was more affluent. But now, when Shashi is in financial turmoil, she has once again decided to get back with Ram. But for that, she had to break Ram and Priya's relationship. Leading to Ram's birthday, Vedika played all her dirty plans to ensure that major misunderstandings are created between Ram and Priya. However, all her plans fail. Ram and Priya will only get closer when Ram realises how Priya had been planning a big special surprise for him all this while.

In the upcoming episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Vedika will be left in angst and heartbroken to see Ram and Priya only get closer to each other. She will also shockingly realise that perhaps they both are in love with each other as well. However, Ram and Priya's life will not be free from challenges. While they work on making their relationship stronger, there will be another blow that they will have to survive. This time, it is Akshay (Priya's cousin) and Shivina (Ram's sister) whose marriage is at stake. Anjali and Akshay come face to face and just then Shubham and Shivina walk in to find them together. Shubham tells Shivi that Akshay and Anjali have had something brewing between them. This will break Shivina's heart. Akshay will also get furious on the accusations and will raise his hand to slap Shubham. Just then Ram will arrive on the scene, followed by Priya.

Now, will Ram and Priya together try to solve this issue or will they be at loggerheads? Will Ram get angry and upset with Priya for pursuing Anjali’s matter even after he told her not to? Vedika couldn’t break them apart but will their love for their younger ones Akki and Shivi pull Ram and Priya apart? All this remains to be seen in the next episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.