2 star celebrates his birthday today. And this time, he is celebrating it with his little toddler for the first time. The birthday boy shared a glimpse of his birthday morning with the most adorable picture. It includes toddler Sufi. It seems Sufi is enjoying his morning routine with his dad. We see Sufi playing with flowers while curling in Nakuul's lap. The daddy dearest captured the beautiful moment and penned his thoughts. Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Birthday mornings look a bit like this now… Complete with hope, a flower, some green grass, an expansive sky full off possibilities and the offspring who reminds you that nothing in the world matters more than kindness & love." Check out Nakuul's tweet here: Also Read - Nakuul Mehta birthday: Wife Jankee Parekh wishes Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor with unseen LOVEY-DOVEY pictures – View Here

Just a couple of weeks ago, Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh and Sufi had tested COVID positive. Nakuul had been in quarantine while Jankee was handling Sufi as well as her health. Thankfully, their nanny had stepped in to help baby Sufi as he recovers while Jankee gets rests too. A couple of days ago, Nakuul and Jankee had opened up on the harrowing details of how Sufi's health had them worried. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 big twist: Vedika's plans to separate Ram and Priya fail; Askhay-Shivina marriage in trouble

But today, it's time to look at the bright side now. Meanwhile, wishes are pouring in for the Ishqbaaaz actor from all corners. His friends, colleagues and well-wishers are sending lovely wishes to Nakuul. Alekh Sehgal, Kashmira Irani, and more celebs shared heartfelt wishes for Nakuul in their own sweet way. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar overwhelmed by fans' love, Salman Khan SLAMS Rakhi Sawant and more

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nakuul is winning hearts as Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. His chemistry with has kept the audience hooked. This is Nakuul and Disha's second show together. They first won hearts as Aditya and Pankhuri in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.