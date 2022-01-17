Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Birthday boy Nakuul Mehta gives a glimpse of his mornings with Sufi and it's the cutest thing on the net today – view pic

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star Nakuul Mehta gave a glimpse of his birthday morning with Sufi, the first one as a father. And it is the cutest thing on the internet today. Check out Nakuul Mehta's tweet below: