Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 will begin from today. We will be getting to see and back again as a TV Jodi. In the first season, Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar impressed us as Ram and Priya. Now, we have Pyaar Ka Dard Hai actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar playing the iconic role of Ram and Priya. In an interview with Spotboye, Disha Parmar shared her excitement on doing the show. She said that she very excited because it was such an iconic show and so loved by people and the characters were so beautiful.

And it did so well, it was so well received. She also said that she is nervous and excited at the same time. She admitted that she is under a bit of pressure. Disha added that while the characters are still Ram and Priya, it's a fresh take on the era we are in today and the approach to love. She also shared that this is her first show post marriage and she thinks the experiences that she has had and the emotions that she feels now as a person, will definitely help her in portraying the character of Priya better. Disha says that she is different from Priya but she can relate to Priya. She also praised her real-life husband, Rahul Vaidya and said that he is lucky for her.

Disha said, "I will give him all the credit in the world. I keep telling him that as soon as we got married I got this show. So, you are very lucky for me. I think it's because of him that I am able to strike a balance between my personal and professional life. He's been so supportive. Within like 15 days of our marriage, I was on sets. He has been so encouraging. I cannot thank my husband enough for this. He is the secret that everything can be managed."