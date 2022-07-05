Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most loved TV shows in the country which stars popular actors Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta. Disha plays Priya to Nakuul's Ram in the reboot of the popular hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The two share a great camaraderie off-screen. While their on-screen chemistry is winning hearts, their off-screen bond has just added to their chemistry. Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta always keep entertaining their fans with their off-screen bond, especially on social media. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's RaYa aka Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's separation hurt the fans most than AbhiRa, PreeRan and others [View Poll Result]

Disha Parmar turns professor in front of Nakuul Mehta

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans got another testament to their amazing off-screen bond. It so happened that Disha Parmar aka Priya had shared a promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She had wished fans to have an amazing start to the week. Nakuul Mehta aka Ram thanked her and wished her in return. Disha Parmar replied to him and channelled her inner professor while doing so. She tagged Nakuul and asked, "Did you learn all your lines?" to which he replied saying, "Working on it, Maam. Thanks for the public reminder." Aren't they adorable? Check out their fun banter here:

Nakuul Mehta on chemistry with Disha Parmar

Nakuul had opened up on his and Disha's natural chemistry in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 a couple of weeks ago. Nakuul Mehta was all praise for his co-star Disha Parmar saying that she is very easy to work with because she is good at what she does. Moreover, Disha is also open to suggestions. Nakuul shared that he doesn't have to think twice before suggesting something during the scene. And likewise, it's with Disha. Nakuul also added that they don't show off that he or she performed the scene better, instead, they work together in making the scene better.