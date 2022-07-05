Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar channels her inner professor in front of Nakuul Mehta; Check out Ram-Priya's fun banter

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Ram aka Nakuul Mehta and Priya aka Disha Parmar indulged in a fun banter on social media and it is unmissable for all RaYa fans.