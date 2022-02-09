Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has a steady following on social media. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show might have low TRPs but there is no denying that the actors always do a fab job. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar worked before in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and this is their reunion after a decade. Fans are gaga over their chemistry on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. However, on the show, #RaYa scenes are far and few. There is too much focus on the villains and vamps in their love story. At last, we saw how Ram (Nakuul Mehta) confessed his love to Priya (Disha Parmar) as she lay down unconscious after the accident. Also Read - Naagin 6: Maheck Chahal compares her role to Wonder Woman; says, 'She's out there to save the world from coronavirus'

In the middle of all this, Disha Parmar thanked fans for the outpour of love that has been consistent despite the fluctuating quality of story-telling. Disha Parmar told IANS, "The viewers can't get enough of #Ramya, which is overwhelming. Finally, Ram has confessed his love for Priya and it was as heartwarming as it gets. But what lies ahead will be an interesting turn and I hope viewers enjoy the development."

Thereafter, she assured fans that the love story of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood would progress fast henceforth. Viewers should now breathe a sigh of relief. The actress said the hospital scenes were a treat for all fans who sent them lovely messages on how much they waited for Ram and Priya to come together. She told IANS, "I guess it's all because of the viewers and their love so it's definitely a return gift to them to finally see #Ramya together."

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been under the scanner for the TRPs. However, Ekta Kapoor is very invested in the show which is the second season of the iconic one featuring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.