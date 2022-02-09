Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar comes to the rescue of FRUSTRATED fans; teases about 'interesting development' in the life of #Raya

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar thanks fans for the deluge of love shown to Nakuul Mehta and her on the show says it is heartening to see the love. She has promised more good moments ahead for fans